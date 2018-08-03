Rockfest 2018 at Fort Vermilion was an awesome afternoon of talented local musicians paired with innovative local entrepreneurs, great food and incredible company!

This year they had over nine local vendors and seven musical acts including such names as Adam Cowie, Shannyn Peters, Tyler Wood & the soon to be famous Seawater & Rose, featuring Olexa Brisson and Dani Heidebrecht, who took home top honours at the July 28 event.

Event organizer Samantha Hawkins says they hope to do it all again next year so make sure you stay posted, because you definitely won’t want to miss it. “Rockfest was so much fun!” says Hawkins, “But we always have fun at the Market. Fort Vermilion is just such a great venue! Vermilion Bay is very lucky to have such a fun and welcoming place for people to come together and share their talents and ideas.”

In addition to their regular Thursday evening markets that run weekly from 5-8pm, you can catch David Huffman & special guests, including Seawater & Rose, at Fort Vermilion August 8 from 5-8pm for a FREE concert as well as their big wrap up event on September 8th, Big Foot Fest will run from 12-8pm.

Follow Fort Vermilion and The Fort Market on Facebook for the latest event listings & they look forward to seeing you at the Fort.