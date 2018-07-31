Max the Moose turns 56

Dryden’s Max the Moose Fest continued last week with a birthday celebration for Max and a fun fishing tournament for the kids. Max turned 56 this year!

He was joined by friends and well wishers both at his spot on the highway and at the Dryden Go-Getters. Down at the Government Dock fishing rods were given away as part of the tournament.

Some categories in the watch and release tournament were largest fish, first fish, most species and even a mystery fish.

All fishing rod winners also received a big piece of Moose Fest cake from Safeway and an arm full of toys, towels and summer fun from Walmart, Extra Foods, Canadian Tire and Home Hardware.