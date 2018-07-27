Ice Dogs add Cameron Coutre to the roster

Back to back SIJHL Bill Salonen Cup Champions Dryden GM Ice Dogs continue to be busy in the off-season signing new players for the 2018/19 season.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs have signed forward Cameron Coutre (April 11th, 1998) of the Westshore Wolves of the VIJHL. At 5’9” 175 lbs Coutre is looking to fill the gap left by 20-year old, Jacen Bracko.

Dryden GM Ice Dogs Head Coach and General Manager, Kurt Walsten says that “Cameron Coutre is the complete package. He brings with him a skillset and speed that will put him among the elite players of the SIJHL in the upcoming season.

There is no doubt that his ability will prove beneficial for the team as well make him a fan favourite on and off the ice.”

Cameron is eager to be a part of the Dryden GM Ice Dogs organizat

ion “I am very excited to have signed with the Dryden GM Ice Dogs for my last year of junior hockey. I hope to be a big part in defending the title as champions of the SIJHL, and hopefully make our way to the RBC cup. Can’t wait to get the ball rollin’!” Welcome to the Dog Pound, Cameron