Popular summer passport clinics begin this week

Whether you are travelling abroad this summer or spending time at the lake, it’s important for every Canadian to have a passport.

As one of the many services my office provides, we are happy to help constituents complete and submit their passport applications. For many, our one-stop shop passport clinics have become a popular and convenient time to renew your passports, or even apply for the first time.

So this summer I am pleased to inform you that I will be holding a passport clinic at the Dryden Legion on Friday, July 27 from 1-5 p.m. I will also be holding another passport clinic the following day on Saturday, July 28 in Kenora at King George VI Public School from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

As we have done in the past, we are planning on holding passport clinics in other communities throughout the riding. We will keep you posted when we finalize future dates and locations.

We will once again have a photographer on-hand to take passport photos for $20 – cash only. My staff will also be available to assist with applications and verify that everything is in order before we send them to Passport Canada for processing.

If you want to get started on your application in advance, you can download an adult, child, or renewal application from the Government of Canada’s website, or visit one of my office locations in Kenora, Dryden or Sioux Lookout to pick one up.

For more information on the documents you should have ready before stopping by the passport clinic, please visit my Facebook page at BobNaultMP.

Passport clinics are a convenient way to help you with your applications, however if you are unable to make it this time, our constituency offices provide help with applications during regular business hours, and we do it year-round.

No appointment is needed, just drop by and our staff are happy to help you with your applications and answer any questions. We send in a shipment of applications at each of our offices every Friday.

I look forward to seeing you at either the passport clinic in Dryden on Friday, July 27 or in Kenora on Saturday, July 28.

Bob Nault, Kenora MP