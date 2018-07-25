Owen Ankney Fenwick – May 25, 1918 – July 17, 2018

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Owen Fenwick, age 100 years, who passed away at the DRHC with his loved ones by his side on July 17th, 2018.

Born in Griffin, Saskatchewan on May 25, 1918, Owen’s family moved to Oxdrift in 1937. He married Mary Oberg 1941 and they shared 64 happy years together.

Owen was friendly, kind, selfless, generous and always willing to lend a helping hand. To him no day was complete without one good deed each day. You could always count on Owen for a joke or a quick one-liner to make you smile.

Owen’s barn was an Oxdrift landmark. He was an accomplished farmer and a versatile entrepreneur, hauling wood, plowing snow, clearing farmland, building bridges, and hauling water.

Owen was proud to be a founding member of the Oxdrift Volunteer Fire Team. His water truck became Oxdrift’s first ‘Fire Truck’.

Owen could fix anything. He loved antique cars and he proudly showed his 1941 Chevrolet in the Fall Fair parade and local car shows.

After retiring to Dryden in 1984, Owen busied himself by helping others. He became the small engine repair specialist of the neighbourhood and stayed fit building decorative bridges, snow blowing, and mowing neighbours lawns well into his 90s. Owen was a man of faith and a long-time member and Trustee of the First United Church.

He was an active member of many organizations.

Owen was predeceased by his beloved, Mary, in 2005, his sisters, Elva Wikander and Normal Griffiths-Lyle, and by his parents Fred and Bessie Fenwick.

Owen is survived by his son Jim (Iris) and daughter Sharon McKee (Ron); by his 5 grandchildren, Jamie (Kathy), Susan (Bryan), Dale (Johanne), Krista (Wally) and Shauna (Brian); and by his 11 great grandchildren: Kirstin, Jenna and Kiya, Kelsey and Brendan, Kyle and Bryce, Lexi and Brenna, and Walter Owen and Kasia, numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service took place July 20th at First United Church with Rev. Erin McIntyre officiating. Interment followed in the Oxdrift Cemetery.

If friends desire donations may be made to First United Church through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca.