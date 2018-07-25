LeeAnn Marie Hedge – 1973 – 2018

It is with great sadness that we announce, peacefully and with family by her side, the passing of LeeAnn Hedge (nee McKinstry) on Friday, July 13, 2018, at the age of 45.

Loving wife of Scott Hedge and devoted mother of Jacob and Dylan. Cherished daughter of Luana and the late James McKinstry.

Beloved sister of Bill (Randa) and Russ (Marnie).

LeeAnn’s memory will always be cherished by her nephew Austin, niece Kaylee and nephew Carter, as well as many extended family and friends.

Always up for, and the life of a party. LeeAnn was always brightening everyone’s day with her seemingly permanent smile, infectious giggle and never-ending positive attitude.

Meeting LeeAnn for the first time, was like seeing an old friend. You couldn’t help but feel you already knew her. To be a friend of LeeAnn, meant being a friend for life.

At LeeAnn’s request, no funeral service will be held. Memorial donations to Canadian Cancer Society are appreciated.

