Isaac “Ike” Reimer – May 13, 1951 – July 15, 2018

With family by his side, it is with heavy hearts, we announce Ike’s passing after a short battle with cancer.

Ike is survived by his wife Debbie, sons: Clint (Kelly) and Grant (Wattamon), grandchildren; Connor (Maddy), Brenna and Logan Reimer, sister Alice, brothers; Bill and Art, sister in laws; Janet (Jim) and Gail (Lawrence), brother in laws; Syd (Lise) and Ken (Lena), Linda Anderson and family as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Ike enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s extracurricular activities.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Vermilion Bay Lions Hall with Dean Block officiating. Interment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations may be made to the DRHC Oncology Department through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, Dryden, ON P8N 2X3 Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net subject heading: Reimer