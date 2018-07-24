Rotary hears from outgoing exchange student

Maryn Wrolstad is off to France later this summer with the help of the Dryden Rotary Club and the Rotary Exchange program.

“We’re supposed to leave August 27, it all just depends when the visa comes in,” said Wrolstad. “Pretty excited, a little nervous but really looking forward to it. It’s just been a really great experience with the Rotary Club, getting involved and seeing all the things they do in the community with the Youth Exchange Program.”

The Dryden Rotary Club recently bid a fond farewell to Varja Lindstrom, their exchange student from Sweden; Wrolstad said that she had good advice for her on her future travels. Wrolstad will be spending the next year immersed in French culture living in Chelles, just outside of Paris a small city with a dense population.

She added that she hopes to learn to take the train, learn new activies and try new foods as well as visit museums while she is abroad. “I definitely want to meet a lot of new people, learn about the culture there,” said Wrolstad.

“I really want to become fluent in French so when I come back I can have at least a certificate in French, I’m hoping to go to school in Ottawa to it would be really helpful when I’m there to be bilingual.”