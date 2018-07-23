Max the Moose Festival returns – GALLERY

Dryden’s Max the Moose Festival kicked off last week and events continue around the city.

Organizer Joy Auren says that she is excited to bring a sense of community that surrounds all the events.

“A couple of years ago Dryden’s Max the Moose Fest sort of dropped off the face of the earth and we were kind of sad to see that happen,” said Auren. “I hadn’t been living in Dryden for a while so when I came back and found out it wasn’t going on I thought ‘we need to get some community spirit back and let’s go for it and do this thing’ so we gave it a shot last year and it was a great success so we’re doing it again this year.”

This year’s festival kicked off with a street party on Van Horne Avenue. Drydenites gathered outside city hall and the library to take in the opening that included games and actives from Science North, classic cars, Dryden Fire Service was on hand to show off the fire truck and paramedics were on hand to give out stuffed animals Events continue all this week with demonstrations and lessons from Dryden’s Kayak, Stand-Up Paddleboard and Canoe Club, the Dryden Genealogical Society Spirit Walk, and much more