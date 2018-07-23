Dryden GM Ice Dogs acquire defenseman

Back to back SIJHL Bill Salonen Cup Champions Dryden GM Ice Dogs have acquired defenseman Carter Brown (October 17th, 1998) from the Oceanside Generals of the VIJHL.

Brown has seen playing time with the Melfort Mustangs (SJHL), Sicamous Eagles (KIJHL) and Cowichan Valley Capitals (BCHL).

At 6’5” 215 lbs Brown continues the Ice Dogs’ tradition of size and grit on the blue line, as the team rebuilds in the off season having lost the size and speed of 20-year-old blueliners Cory Dennis, Brendan Jay, Trevor Kavanaugh and Tristan Knott.

“Carter Brown will be one of the best defensemen in the league this upcoming season.” said Dryden GM Ice Dogs Head Coach and General Manager, Kurt Walsten.

“He is a strong two-way player and will see a lot of playing time. Brown will be tough to compete against because of his size and will be an asset to the team both on and off the ice. Carter Brown will be a leader for us, he wants to be part of the Dryden GM Ice Dogs organization and is focused on keeping the Bill Salonen Cup in Dryden.”

Carter is looking forward to coming to Dryden and playing his 20-year-old year as a Dryden GM Ice Dog.

“My hockey career has been a journey, and I look forward to being a Dryden GM Ice Dog and making the most of my time here,” said Carter.

Welcome to the Dog Pound, Carter.