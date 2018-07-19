Music born on the Bayou coming to the Legion

Down on the corner this Friday you may hear some familiar tunes.

Maybe not exactly on the corner but up around the bend at the Dryden Legion the CCR Band will bring you back to another era. The CCR Band (The Cajun Country Rock Band) will put a spell on you with an authentic tribute to the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty.

The band kicks off their first show with a jug band set for the kids as part of Dryden’s Max the Moose Fest at 3 p.m. The band will take the stage again at 8 p.m. as a part of their BRANCHing Out Tour with a full electric set.

The band’s first stop is in Fort Frances on Thursday and then onto Atikokan on Saturday. The CCR Band calls Thunder Bay home and they just started touring this year but the reception has been positive across the region.

“We played Red Lake to 270 people in the Legion so we packed that place. It seems like all the towns in this area are quite receptive to hearing our band because we’re the only one in this region who does CCR.”