Obituary – Steven “Steve” Williams

WILLIAMS, Steven “Steve” – Of Sarnia and formerly of St. Thomas.

Sadly, the Williams family announce the sudden passing of Steven on June 16th, 2018 at the age of 63 years. Beloved husband of Karen Williams, dearly loved father of Kellie MacDonald (Paul) and grampie to Alex and Isabel.

Survived by brother Bob Williams (Bet) of Dryden and Glen (RaeAnn) Williams of St. Thomas sister-in-law Susanne (Denmark) as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Steven was predeceased by his parents Don and Hazel Williams, brother Paul and his son Derek.

Steven was born in St. Thomas August 30, 1954. He worked for Ford Motor Co. in St. Thomas. He lived in Dryden, ON from 1974 to 1980 and worked as a forest fire crewman for the MNR and the Dryden House Hotel. He returned to Dryden often to visit family and friends.

Funeral service was held at the Williams Funeral Home on June 29 followed by entombment at St. Thomas.

RIP Whitey.