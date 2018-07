With great sadness, the Grant Family announces the sudden passing of Eric Michael Grant, beloved father, son, brother and friend.

Eric will be forever loved and remembered by his two sons Hunter and Drake; father Rick (Jenn); mother Carolyn; sisters Allyson and Annalee (Josh); girlfriend Megan; aunts, uncles and cousins and his

many friends.

A service will be held in Whitehorse, Yukon, July 17, and a celebration of life will be held later this year in Kimberley, B.C.