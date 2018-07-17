DREAM to host first Annual Best Ball Golf Tournament

The Dryden Recreation Extension And Modification (DREAM) Committee continues their fund raising efforts to raise money for improvements to the Dryden Memorial Arena.

The first annual DREAM Best Ball Golf Tournament will take place on July 21 at Anderson’s Homestead Golf Course. Co-Chair of the committee, Janice Radburn, says it is certain to be an over¬whelming success, as was the Hometown Dinner that DREAM hosted last summer. DREAM Committee members have been planning the tournament to ensure all participants experience a challenging and fun tournament.

The tournament is open for registration to 18 teams of 4 and will suit both avid and once a year golfers. DREAM members are particularly excited about Dingwall Ford’s sponsorship of TWO hole in one con-tests. A two year lease on a Ford Truck and a Five Night Carnival Cruise are prizes that could be won! Other local businesses have been supportive in sponsoring the tournament with exciting prizes. The top team will secure bragging rights with their name on the annual trophy.

Interested teams should contact Ann Tkachyk through email tkachyk@hotmail.com by July 14, or visit the DREAM Facebook group.