Soccer facility rolls forward

Dryden soccer players young and old may have noticed something new at the fields and that new soccer facility is standing after years of hard work and fundraising.

“It’s probably been at least six or seven years in the making and certainly happy to see it finally complete, it took a little bit of time but we’re quite happy with the way things turned out,” said Gary Nickle who worked hard to see the facility dream become a reality.

Nickle noted that Dryden Rotary were key supporters of the facility, naming it their legacy project. He said there were many partners from many other organizations including Domtar, Dryden Neighbourhood Legacy Project, Hydro One and Dufrense Furniture. Remr Roofing also donated the shingles and the labour, truly a community effort.

“I think our next step is to get some asphalt pathway and look at completing the patio underneath the overhang and also need to furnish the kitchen with appliances and cupboards so that’s going to be the next phase,” said Nickle.

While some work continues the facility boasts fully accessible bathrooms, change rooms, storage, and there are plans to dress up the lobby with a donor’s wall.

Keep an eye out next summer for when the facility has its grand opening to kick off the 2019 soccer season.