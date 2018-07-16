Museum makes plans for 2019 funding

Dryden’s museum staff have prepared an application for the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport’s 2018-19 community museum operating and grant, presented to council at the July 6 committee of the whole meeting.

The grants support community museums across Ontario. The museum was allocated $20,700 in funding in 2017. Funding received during this round of applications would be included in the Dryden and District Museum’s 2019 operating budget.

To receive the support, museums must operate year-round and meet specific requirements, including a governance standard ensuring operations and activities are directed by short and long term written plans that are approved by the governing body and contain goals and objectives relevant to the museum’s statement of purpose. The museum must also meet a collections standard, documenting collections with a standardized numbering system, an accession register, a master catalogue file and signed donor/loan forms

Plans for the museum’s 2019 exhibits include Fibre Content, a photography exhibit of Eliana Wittwer’s work, Open Roads, the Dryden Artist Association, Inside Out: Artifacts from the Museum’s Permanent Collection, Making a Home: Women of Dryden, and Technological Innovations from the World Wars.