Dryden Rotary Club donation to CT Scan

The latest $40,000 towards Rotary Club of Dryden’s commitment of $120,000 towards the CT Scan unit has been delivered.

From left: Sandra Boyko – Hospital Board Chair, Dryden Regional Health Centre, Elaine Thompson – District Governor, Rotary, District 5550, Robert Van Oort – Chief Operating Officer, Dryden Regional Health Centre, Peter Marshall – Incoming President, Rotary Club of Dryden, Ed Iskra – Outgoing President, Rotary Club of Dryden Brad Coles – Board member, Dryden Regional Health Services Foundation. Photo SubmittedWith this $40,000 a total of $90,000 has been raised by the project to-date raised through the Dryden Rotary Charity Foundation.