The man who makes hockey memories

For the 2017/18 season of the Dryden GM Ice Dogs one man was responsible for game day posters that were posted around the city; armed with only a computer and his love for his local team Michael Nerino delivered a unique product week after week.

Nerino said he would work on game and special event posters after his kids went to sleep looking for unorthodox background and fun cartoonish things to set the stage for game day. “Anytime there was the Lakers rivalry that’s when I went with the cartoon, the cartoon dog and the cartoon Laker guy in the boat. Trying to come up with different themes,” said Nerino.

The amount of free reign that I had to come up with this and the amount of feedback I got from the community kept me going when it was really overwhelming

“Every game day I had to change it up, I would keep the poster that was the hour before game day that Natasha would post kind of the same template but everything else to pump people up a few days before or like a homestand coming up I would try to be totally different than anything else, like I would reinvent the wheel with every single game day or homestand or big trip set of posters so that it wouldn’t get dry.”

Nerino said he strove to make his posters as professional as possible, delivering CHL Junior Hockey worthy product just like he saw on the ice.

“The amount of free reign that I had to come up with this and the amount of feedback I got from the community kept me going when it was really overwhelming,” said Nerino. “Especially getting closer to the Dudley working with Trevor Gauthier and coming up with a bunch of things that had to be done by due date was really stressful.”

When he’s not making posters Nerino is often busy creating custom hockey figures for local players as well as Ice Dogs. He takes McFarlane NHL action figures, paints and primers them and also prints custom 3D heads for the figures. The result is a one of a kind keepsake that can be cherished forever.

Nerino’s final project of the summer was Geoff Kitt, the RBC Scholastic Player of the Year who Nerino taught when he was in the eighth grade.