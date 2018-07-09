Red Lake to appoint new mayor

Red Lake will soon have a municipal treasurer and mayor.

“On June 18 the position of head of council, mayor, was declared vacant in the Municipality of Red Lake due to the death of our Mayor, Phil Vinet,” explained Deputy Mayor Sandy Middleton.

“I was appointed Deputy Mayor by Mayor Vinet following the 2014 municipal election and continue in that position.”

A vacant seat must be filled within 60 days. “To that end council also decided to fill the Mayor’s role internally from existing council. A meeting will be held after July 24 to do so,” Middleton said.

On the staff side, Rachelle Steele will be taking on the role of municipal treasurer starting July 23. Steele has twelve years of accounting experience and both the CGA and CPA accounting designations.

“We are pleased to have filled the role of treasurer with a local individual who understands – the needs of our community,” said Red Lake CAO Mark Vermette. “Ms Steele will bring a high level of energy and will certainly complement our existing team.”