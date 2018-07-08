Dryden Entertainment Series returns for 2018/19 season

The Dryden Entertainment Series returns to the Dryden Regional Training and Cultural Centre this fall for another fun filled year showcasing diverse Canadian talent.

On September 19, William Prince will bring his folk and country styles to town. Prince is a Juno award winning singer/songwriter whose music is full of emotionally charged experiences that linger in memories.

Raised on the Peguis First Nation of Manitoba, Prince has been honing his craft since the age of nine when he first picked up the guitar and piano. He has garnered honours such as “Aboriginal Artist of the Year” at the 2016 Western Canadian Music Awards and “Contemporary Roots Album of the Year” at the 2017 Juno Awards.

On October 13, The Toronto Dance Theatre will delight with their contemporary dance led by artistic director Christopher House. Founded in 1968, the TDT creates provocative, contemporary choreography, reimagines repertoire, and collaborates with cutting-edge Canadian and international artists.

On November 9, Canadian icons 54·40 will bring their ‘Unplugged: Songs & Stories’ an intimate reimagining of 54-40’s greatest hits performed as you’ve never heard them before. Featuring original arrangements of guitar, banjo, mandolin and more, this performance gives new context and spirit to classic songs fans all know and love. In between songs the band engages with the audience sharing stories from their 30+ years together as a band.

On December 11, Heather Rankin will be in town to get you in the holiday mood with her show ‘Perfect Christmas.’ Rankins show includes a mixture of traditional and original songs from her 2017 seasonal album Imagine, as well as favourites she performed with her sisters, Raylene and Cookie, on their Christmas record over twenty years ago. For the first show of the new year the duo of The Harpoonist and The Axe Murderer will play their raw and primal blues on January 14, 2019. They released their self-titled album in 2008, and another three albums since then, the most recent being Apocalipstick in 2017.

On February 9, talented guitarist Don Ross and Calum Graham team up for one incredible show. Don Ross, the only 2-time winner of the prestigious U.S. National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship (1988 and 1996), has toured regularly since 1989, around the world. Recently named one of the World’s Top 30 Guitarists under 30 by Acoustic Guitar Magazine, Calum Graham plays both the acoustic as well as the harp guitar, and his music embraces elements of folk, world, and blues – all built upon the foundation of the fingerstyle technique.

On March 5, The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre will mark their 50th Regional Tour, and 41st consecutive tour, with Shelley Hoffman and Stephen Sparks’ new Canadian play Buying the Farm, a romantic comedy that explores through a multi-generational lens the challenges of maintaining the family farm against the encroaching pressures of development.

On March 20, the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra will return to the Centre with their usual mix of classics and modern favourites.

Finally, on April 9, The O’Pears and The Barrel Boys will bring a double bill of entertainment. The O’Pears are a Toronto-based contemporary folk trio, made up of Lydia Persaud, Jill Harris and Meg Contini, who weave stories that capture the timeless character of folk music. Part of Toronto’s bluegrass scene, The Barrel Boys are a 5-piece string band that balances standard tunes with their own original writing.