Small Town Drag Show

On the eve of Pride in Dryden the P.I. Bar hosted ‘Dragged to Dryden’ which featured a team of drag queens from Winnipeg performing to an enthusiastic crowd.

The Sunshine Bunch featured Prairie Sky, Lita Tikeela, Purple Haze, Vida Lamour Decosmo and Anita Stallion.

Prairie Sky, who says her boy name is Levi Foy, grew up in Couchiching First Nation and said it was exciting to perform in a place he has been before for conferences and groceries. When it came time to perform Foy was instantly impressed by the response of the crowd at the P.I.

“It’s super exciting, we had no idea what the crowd was going to be like, I was honestly expecting a bunch of folks who are sitting at their regular watering hole and being like ‘oh great there’s a drag show happening here tonight.’ I was honestly thinking we were going to be invading someone else’s space but it’s been super great,” said Foy.

“People have been super welcoming, it’s been super fun, they’ve been really considerate and so nice and helpful. All that small town charm that we hear so much about Canada, we’re living it today, and it’s really cool to be living that as a queer person who comes from this area and knows that it hasn’t always been that way.”

Foy said that Dryden is the second smallest place they have performed right behind Sandy Bay First Nation in Manitoba where the Sunshine Bunch held a talent show and judged their Halloween costume contest.

All of the drag queens were on hand the next day, in their street clothes, to march in Dryden’s Pride Parade.