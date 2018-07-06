Margaret Catherine Gill – October 1, 1938 – May 26, 2018

Margaret Catherine Gill (nee Peters), 79, of Blue Lake, ON, formerly of Winnipeg, MB, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by loving family on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Princess Court Long Term Care Home in Dryden, ON.

Born in Oakville, MB, she is survived by her beloved husband Al of Blue Lake, ON, son Sean (Dawn) of London, ON, step daughters Jennifer (Dennis) Twomey, Tara Gill, Andrea (Robert) Bonnett of Winnipeg, MB, and by seven grandchildren: Chester (Candice), Kaitlin, Devin, Jacob, Connor, Cameron, and Ella, as well as one great granddaughter Enna. She is also survived by her sister Vanita (Victor) Schmidt and George (Anita) Peters as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Marg was predeceased by her parents Jacob and Martha Peters, as well as her brothers Vernon, Jacob, Abe, Harold, and Henry Peters.

Marg was a guidance counselor and teacher at Dryden High School from 1972 to 1995. She was an active member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Vermilion Bay, ON and loved gardening, fishing, baking, birdwatching, and her three pups Toffee, Bruno, and Bandit. She also loved canoeing and camping, and had a special connection with Manitoba Pioneer Camp.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to everyone at Princess Court Long Term Care Home, from the volunteers to the staff and administrators. Marg truly enjoyed taking part in all the varied activities provided for residents by the incredible volunteers, especially the sing-alongs on Tuesdays and the toe-tappers on Fridays. Moreover, the wonderful and caring staff on the 3rd floor took special care of Marg in her final years as she battled Alzheimer’s disease and her needs changed, and for that, the family is forever grateful.

Funeral service was held at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Vermilion Bay, ON on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 11:00 am with Pastor James Wood officiating followed by a light lunch.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, Princess Court DECO, or a charity of your choice through Stevens Funeral Home, P.O. Box 412 Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca