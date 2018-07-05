Happy Canada Day

      No Comments on Happy Canada Day

Canada celebrated its 151st birthday on Sunday and in Dryden there was no lack of things to do. Celebrations were held at both Skene Landing and Van Horne Landing with a little something for everyone.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Skene landing hosted the annual Kinsmen Dragon Boat races followed by the Polar Bear Plunge where some brave souls jumped into a pool full of ice.

The Dryden Police Service helped to raise over $3,000 for Special Olympics with the event.

Down at Van Horne Landing there were food vendors, games, rides, bouncy castle and live entertainment followed by the fireworks at night.

GALLERY: O’ Canada — Images from Canada Day festivities in Dryden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *