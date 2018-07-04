Red Lake, Dryden winners in TbayTel for Good campaign

Northwestern Ontario initiatives are getting a boost from the Spring 2018 TbayTel for Good Community Fund, including a project funded in Red Lake, and one in Dryden. Red Lake’s Laverty Park is getting $500 for upgrades.

“Our friends in Cochen our won the same grant last year and used the funds to build seating for the park in their neighbourhood,” explained Jill Woolley.

“Some other parents and I discussed some ideas for how to improve our park, and decided to apply and see what would happen. We weren’t sure if they would select another Red Lake project.”

Woolley lives near the park, with her husband and nearly three-year-old daughter who is a regular park visitor along with family friends. Children of all ages use the park in both winter and summer, said Woolley. It was exciting to receive the call from TbayTel for Good to say the project was selected, said Woolley.

“It’s an honour to have our ideas and efforts recognized,” she said. The application outlined purchasing items like picnic tables, a toy box, and toys. Councillor Carol Bar on was one of the people who supported the proposal. She thanked TBayTel for Good for awarding the grant, adding, “Thank you to Jill Woolley and a group of residents who see a need for purchasing some benches, children’s toys for that park’s users to enjoy summer.”

“This is great news for our community park,” said Woolley. “We are excited to share these improvements with our friends and neighbours. “A community who invests in recreation will have the lasting impact for generations to come.”

In Dryden, St. Joseph’s School also received $500 for its Nutrition on Weekends program. The school currently offers healthy food through a free snack and breakfast program, and will use the funds to help fill the gap on weekends by sending healthy food items home with students in need.