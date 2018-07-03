Indigenous Peoples Day in Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre and the Nishnawbe-Gamik Friendship Centre joined forces for the Anishinaabe Giizhigan celebrations June 21, in honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The event featured a free barbecue lunch, which fed several hundred visitors, as well as a pow wow with Poonii Ahki Pinese Kwe Grandmother Drum hosting.

The Asham Stompers shared the history of the Métis people through dancing the Red River jig along with square dancing as a highlight of the afternoon.

Special guest Senator Yvonne Boyer, a member of the Métis Nation of Ontario and the first Indigenous person appointed to the Senate from Ontario, said she enjoyed the celebrations.