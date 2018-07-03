DRHC RELEASES ‘CARE THAT WORKS’

The Board of Directors of the Dryden Regional Health Centre released their new strategic plan – Care That Works – during their Annual General Meeting on June 20, 2018.

Care That Works is a culmination of input from staff, service providers, board members, community partners and most importantly, patients and family members, that sets the direction for the organization to advance its ongoing commitment to high quality care over the next four years.

“We hear from our patients and families that this is a friendly and welcoming health centre and that, overall, patients are pleased with the compassionate care they receive here. Our dedicated efforts to improve the culture of our health centre have resulted in some remarkable accomplishments,” stated Wade Petranik, Chief Executive Officer.

“While we’re extremely proud of the high quality care we’re providing now, we’re equally as excited and encouraged about what the next four years will bring.”

Care That Works is designed around three pillars of focus (Our Patients and Families, Our People, and Our Partners) and supports the organization’s direction to become more attuned to the experiences of their clients and patients, advance evidence-based care, quality, and safety, and build on its culture of respect, inclusiveness, safety and well-being.

Steadfastly committed to its values of Respect, Integrity, Compassion, Humility and Accountability, the Dryden Regional Health Centre is committed to quality care that provides its patients comfort, helps to relieve worry and angst, lessens the burden of illness and enables a quality of life; Care That Works.

“The Board of Directors has gained an understanding of the complexities of health care within our communities as well as some of the current pressures and challenges in the health care system,” says Sandra Boyko, Chair of the Board.

“Care That Works has been developed to embrace and support partnerships with our patients and families, partners, and our staff to explore new ways to meet those challenges and provide meaningful, quality health care that works.”