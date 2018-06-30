Call Your Mother!

When Suzanne Hawley’s daughter and boyfriend made the move from Edmonton to Thunder Bay she wanted to make their trip just a little bit brighter.

From Lloydminster to Upsala she asked total strangers to place signs out that reminded her and her boyfriend Jeff to check in at home.

Hawley says Northwestern Ontario was amazing. Dryden placed a sign at the Visitor’s centre, Ignace placed one at the Library and Gaye Beebe placed one in Upsala.

Both made it to Thunder Bay safe and sound where Jeff has 2 years left towards a Civil Engineering degree and will do it at Lakehead while Christy is an LPN and a teachers assistant.