Celebrating summer

Fort Vermilion kicked off summer last week with the first dance of the season.

The Fort hosted a dance to celebrate Pride Month last Friday and despite some rain everyone kept on dancing outdoors.

With the Fort Market running every Thursday from 5-8pm and their first (newly revived) 2018 Fort Dance under their belt, the staff and patrons are excited to see the fun loving community growing.

They are looking for more open mic goers to come and share the stage on Thursdays so whether you’re a musician, singer, poet, writer, artist, farmer, crafter, local vendor or just want to come and see what it’s all about, they’re always happy to see you at the Fort.