Vermilion Bay Fort Market rolling along

The Fort Market kicked off the 2018 season with a blast! Last week they hosted their regular Thursday Market and a special Sunday Market complete with classic cars for dad.

Open mic is back on and the Market will run every Thursday from 5-8pm featuring season vendors each week such as Jollymore Farms with their pasture raised pork, garden goodies and now famous homemade dog biscuits along with Ohana Honey Farm with their creamed and signature honeys and beeswax and many more assorted local vendors.

Special Events coordinator for Fort Vermilion Samantha Hawkins says the Market is one of the highlights in the local community. “We really want to provide an outlet for our incredibly talented local vendors and artists to thrive and help grow a strong community economy. Everyone is welcome!” Come to the new home of Busters BBQ and the NEW 807 Cafe, for fully licensed fun for the whole family every day.

This Friday the Fort will be hosting their Pride Dance starting at 9 p.m. featuring DJ Andy McIsaac and a rainbow pride dress-up contest. The event is $5 at the door and you must be age-of-majority.