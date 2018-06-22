Walk for Dog Guides raises over $3K for Lions foundation

Red Lake’s first Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, held June 10, brought in $3297 for the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

Lucky Mutts and the Red Lake Lions Club organized the event, which supports Dog Guides Canada, a training school and charity that assists individuals with disabilities through specialized dog guide programs.

The Lions provide dog guides at no cost to individuals with disabilities.

“Our daughter received an autism assistance dog guide last November so we were motivated to give back to an organization that has given us so much,” shared Kelly Hall-Baranesky.

Each dog guide costs approximately $25,000 to raise, train and place with a Canadian with a disability but the recipient pays nothing, Hall-Baranesky explained.

The national walk, sponsored by Pet Valu, and other fund raisers and donations keep the foundation going, with no government funding.

“There were approximately 40 people plus dogs that joined us,” she said. “We are thrilled with this year’s response and plan to continue the event annually in Red Lake.”