Dryden Fire Service Checking for Working Smoke Alarms

On Monday, June 18th, the Dryden Fire Service began conducting a door-to-door check of smoke alarms in Dryden.

Every home in Ontario is required to have a working smoke alarm on every story, as well as outside all sleeping areas.

Members of the Dryden Fire Service will be checking to ensure that all residences in Dryden have the required number of smoke alarms and that they are in working order. Owners of residences that are not in compliance with the Ontario Fire Protection and Prevention Act (Ontario Fire Code) requirements will be asked to install additional smoke alarms as required.

“The Dryden Fire Service will work with homeowners to make sure they have the correct number and type of smoke alarms for their home and that they are all working,” said Fire Chief Ryan Murrell. “We know that working smoke alarms save lives and we will do whatever is necessary to make sure everyone is adequately protected.”