Fast Legged step dancer Leo Stock nearly stole the show when the Scott Woods band played at the Centre in Dryden last week.

‘Fiddling Up a Storm’ delighted audiences with old favourites and trick fiddling from a stage full of talented, and well decorated, musicians.

Woods alone is a multiple winner of the Canadian Open Fiddle Contest, the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddling Championships and a Canadian Fiddle Entertainer of the Year.