Council examining new tax option

Council is considering implementing a Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) after receiving updated information from City staff.

On November 23, 2017, the Province of Ontario issued the Transient Accommodation Regulation 435/17, which came into effect on December 1, 2017, that provides the necessary provisions for all single-tier and lower-tier municipalities across Ontario to implement a MAT.

If adopted all transient accommodators operating within Dryden’s municipal boundaries would be obliged by law to collect and remit the MAT on all room revenue sold for overnight accommodation.

The transient accommodation tax regulations require that municipalities share a portion of their revenues from the tax with an “eligible tourism entity”.

Revenue shared with an eligible tourism entity must be used for the exclusive purpose of promoting tourism. The regulation also requires municipalities and tourism entities to enter into an agreement that deals with reasonable financial accountability matters to ensure that amounts paid to the entity are used for the exclusive purpose of promoting tourism. Such a tax already exists in Winnipeg, Toronto and Ottawa.

City staff brought forward an update at last week’s Committee of the Whole meeting and found that the tax is being considered across the region.

On March 21 Sioux Lookout’s Council directed staff to bring back a by-law to implement a 4% Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) effective October 2018. Additionally, their Council directed staff to hold a stakeholder’s engagement meeting to educate and seek input from the stakeholders on the tax. If implemented, the MAT would apply to hotels, motels, bed & breakfasts, and any business offering accommodations for less than 30 days, including tourist camps and campgrounds. Sioux Lookout’s Chamber of Commerce has been selected as their eligible tourism entity to share the MAT revenues.

On April 17 Kenora’s Council voted to implement a 4% MAT on all fixed accommodations (hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, Vacation Rental By Owner and Airbnb rentals) effective September 1 this year. Kenora’s share of the revenue collected through the MAT will be allocated to tourism and economic development projects through the establishment of a reserve fund.

Dryden City Council directed staff to engage with accommodation stakeholders to see if they would be in favour of the tax and what it might mean for their businesses.