School board prepares for capital projects

The Keewatin-Patricia District School Board is closing the 2017-2018 school year out with plans for upcoming major capital projects.

With the final June 12 board meeting, director of education Sean Monteith reflected on the past school year.

“The year has been an incredibly successful one, with challenges and unavoidable setbacks at certain moments,” he said.

“We end the year in strong financial shape, a growing reach into the north resulting in positive impacts and outcomes for northern children and their families, and a burgeoning sense of pride and accomplishment. The success of the board is nothing, if not without the strength of its people, its students and its communities. I wish all families and staff a wonderful summer.”

In the coming school year, Ear Falls Public School will be rebuilt, starting in January 2019. The school has not had a major renovation since its construction in 1970. The project is expected to cost $4.4 million. In Sioux Lookout, the Sioux Mountain Public School Child Care Centre retrofit project will happen throughout summer, anticipated for completion for the fall of 2018. The space will include a new preschool room, new toddler room, outdoor playground enhancements, and renovations to the Best Start Hub.

“We’re honoured to have the opportunity to renovate the school to increase child care spaces and enhance access to services for families in the Sioux Lookout area,” said principal Steve Poling. The total project cost is estimated to be just under $2 million, with funding through the Ministry of Education.

The last day of school for KPDSB students is June 22.