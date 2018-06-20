Eveline May Kaidannek – March 14, 1925 – May 31, 2018

Eveline May Kaidannek of Dryden, Ontario, born March 14, 1925, passed away on May 31, 2018 at the age of 93.

She is survived by her brother Rollie (Dot) Crabbe of Edgewood, B.C., her three children, Trevor (Sherry) Kaidannek of Oliver, B.C., Brian Kaidannek of Brantford, Ontario and Beverly (Ken) MacDonald of Dryden, Ontario, her eight grandchildren, Theresa (Floyd Maschke) Romeo, Greg (Leanne) Kaidannek, Christopher Kaidannek, Brian MacDonald, Skye Kaidannek, Tyler (Jenn) MacDonald, Heather (Adam) Matthes and Zachary Kaidannek; her sixteen great-grandchildren, Carrie, Samantha, Ashley, Jacob, Andrew, Emily, Konner, Dallas, Abby, Savannah, Domenyk, Camille, Mila, Lilyanna, Nevaeh and Aliya; her two great-great-grandchildren Sophia and Michailo. She was pre-deceased by her husband of forty-one years, Martin Frederick Kaidannek and her sister Joan Hoppe.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday June 21st, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 175 Cecil Avenue, Dryden, Ontario P8N2X6 with a luncheon to follow.

An interment service will be held in Edmonton Alberta at a later date. If friends desire donations may be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church – Memorial Fund or Heart and Stroke Foundation through Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1.

Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca