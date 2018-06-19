Local connection to Lord Stanley’s Cup

The Red Lake area has a claim to Stanley Cup fame with this year’s Washington Capitals win. Capitals assistant coach Blaine Forsythe hails from Balmertown originally.

He is also connected to Kenora, as a former member of the Kenora AAA Stars and winner of the Manitoba AAA Midget championship.

He played for the Pembroke Lumber Kings in the Canadian Junior Hockey League.

Forsythe worked for the Calgary Hitmen from 1988 to 2006, as an assistant general manager and an assistant coach.

He joined the Capitals in 2007 starting as a video coach, then

a scout before moving into his role as assistant coach starting in 2009.

The Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup finals.