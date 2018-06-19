Local connection to Lord Stanley’s Cup

      No Comments on Local connection to Lord Stanley’s Cup

The Red Lake area has a claim to Stanley Cup fame with this year’s Washington Capitals win. Capitals assistant coach Blaine Forsythe hails from Balmertown originally.

The original Stanley Cup in the bank vault at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. By User: Rasputin (Wikipedia creative commons licence)

He is also connected to Kenora, as a former member of the Kenora AAA Stars and winner of the Manitoba AAA Midget championship.

He played for the Pembroke Lumber Kings in the Canadian Junior Hockey League.

Chris Pronger honoured with Hall of Fame induction

Forsythe worked for the Calgary Hitmen from 1988 to 2006, as an assistant general manager and an assistant coach.

He joined the Capitals in 2007 starting as a video coach, then

Murray brings home the cup

a scout before moving into his role as assistant coach starting in 2009.

The Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup finals.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *