Honouring our heroes

Last weekend members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 63 met at the Dryden Cemetery to pay respects and honour all those who have given their lives in the name of freedom and Canada.

The Flag Day ceremony opened with words from pastor Jim Shearer followed by a moment of reflection. From there the Legion members placed Canadian flags on the graves of those who fought for Canada.

Second vice-president of the Dryden Legion and Afghan Veteran Richard Leray served five tours overseas and he said the ceremony means a lot to him personally, they went though a lot and says he saw quite a bit overseas.

“Today is very important being Flag Day, we have to give representation to our veterans who have fallen, they are the ones that made the ultimate sacrifice for us, to have our freedom and give us what we have today,” said Leray.

“I have my great uncle Cliff here who fought in the Second World War and I have my grandfather buried here who fought in the Second World War also.”