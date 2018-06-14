Midtown Stage hosts Ian Reid tonight, June 14th, with an opening act by local duo Seawater and Rose.

As English writer Tom Marshall put it, “Listening to Ian’s music is like catching up with an old friend; his voice recalls memories we all share, and you just want to be there too.”

He “captures moments of truth in bubbles of music that float so easily in your mind” says Irish songwriter Jimmy Bowens. He weaves these little moments into melodies and chords.

His music has also been described as “Neil Young crossed with the playfulness of Jonathan Richman.”

There is a $10 cover and the show starts at 7 pm.

If you haven’t heard of Midtown Stage yet you’re missing out on some excellent live music. Most recently The Canadian Roots-Swing duo ‘Over The Moon’ wrapped up their central Canada tour and will be heading home to Alberta. They played songs written and recorded in their ranch set square in the foothills of Alberta’s Rocky Mountains.

‘Over The Moon’ are Suzanne Levesque, vocals and bass, and Craig Bignell, vocals, banjo, guitar and percussion.