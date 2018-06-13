Edward Alan Hatch – November 5, 1930 – June 6, 2018

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Edward Hatch from his home at Princess Court on June 6, 2018.

A hard working man Ed and his family were the owners and operators of Grove Side Dairy. He made friends easily and many a camp owner enjoyed his friendship during the summer “milk runs”.

In retirement Ed enjoyed all the activities available at the senior centre. Curling was a passion, as was golfing.

Ed is survived by his wife Eleanor, his sisters in law Helen, Theresa, Joan and many much loved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and father and his 5 brothers Raymond, Douglas, Harry, George and Gordon.

Special thanks to Dr. Ayers for excellent care as Ed battled the onset of dementia. Also the staff of Princess Court – you are the best.

A Memorial Funeral Service to celebrate Ed’s life was held Saturday June 9th, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in First United Church with Reverend Erin McIntyre officiating. Interment will be in the Dryden Cemetery.

If friends desire donations may be made to First United Church through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca