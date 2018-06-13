In loving memory of Ed Jewett, who passed away peacefully on June 6, 2018 at home with his loved ones by his side.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Linda of 55 years.

His two daughters; Bonnie (Pete) Hatfield and Tammie (Carey) Basaraba, his 3 grandchildren; Tina (Adrian) Piche, Kevin Basaraba and Peter (Dawn) Hatfield, by his 7 great grandchildren who were his everything; Zachary and Brennan Piche, Joshawa and Kaydance Hatfield and Zayne, Hudson and Hendrix Basaraba as well as many nieces nephews and extended family.

A Memorial Service took place on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Dryden Community Funeral Home with Pastor Velma Henderson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DRHC – Oncology Unit through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Ave., Dryden, ON P8N 2X3