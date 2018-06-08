Raising the Colours

The Pride flag was once again raised at City Hall in Dryden to kick off Pride month in the city.

Pride month kicked off in Dryden at City Hall last Friday. The Rainbow Alliance Dryden organizers and councillor John Carlucci delivered speeches before the  raising of the Pride flag. Photo by Michael Christianson

“We’re super happy to be here in Dryden and raising the Pride flag for the second year in a row.

“We’ve been working really hard all year to bring everything together for this month,” said Dryden Pride organizer Mari Thibault.

Pride is already in full swing in the city with the reading of LGBT books to children at the library with the big event of Pride Day set for June 30 in Dryden.

The event will begin with speeches at city hall followed by a march to Cooper Park, which will be filled with live entertainment and activities.

There is also a Drag Show planned for June 29 at the P.I.

Sioux Lookout flies its colours for Pride event

