Raising the Colours

The Pride flag was once again raised at City Hall in Dryden to kick off Pride month in the city.

“We’re super happy to be here in Dryden and raising the Pride flag for the second year in a row.

“We’ve been working really hard all year to bring everything together for this month,” said Dryden Pride organizer Mari Thibault.

Pride is already in full swing in the city with the reading of LGBT books to children at the library with the big event of Pride Day set for June 30 in Dryden.

The event will begin with speeches at city hall followed by a march to Cooper Park, which will be filled with live entertainment and activities.

There is also a Drag Show planned for June 29 at the P.I.