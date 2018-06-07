Last month Dennis J. Hassell presented ‘Solitary Refinement’ at Dryden Full Gospel Church. The play is based on the life and stories of Richard Wurmbrand.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In 1944, when the Soviet Union occupied Romania as the first step to establishing a communist regime, Wurmbrand began a ministry to his Romanian countrymen and to Red Army soldiers.

When the government attempted to control churches, he immediately began an “underground” ministry for his people. He was arrested on February 29, 1948, while on his way to church services.

The play tells of Wurmbrand’s experiences in and out of jail including three years spent in solitary confinement. Through it all he keeps his spirits high and dreams of a better future.