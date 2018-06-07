Domtar celebrates 62nd Annual Conservation Camp

The annual conservation camp allowed students to participate in three days of natural resources education, and the opportunity to spend time outdoors and learn from Domtar Dryden Mill Foresters.

Domtar held the 62nd Annual Conservation Camp for ninth graders of Dryden High School, employee volunteers from the mill served as instructors and coordinators at the camp.

The three-day course began on May 29th, and provided hands-on opportunities for the students to learn about the sustainable management of water, soils, wildlife and forests from professionals in the resources industry.

For the last six decades, the Dryden Mill has provided the resources for program organization and development, as well as professional foresters to guide students as they learn about harvesting, regeneration, stakeholder values and what it takes to be environmentally responsible in the forest.

“We are so pleased to continue to deliver this program and celebrate its 62nd year because it is an excellent way for our local youth to gain a greater appreciation for our natural surroundings,” said Dianne Loewen, Domtar’s Coordinator for Forestlands and Public Affairs and the Conservation Camp organizer. “It gives them an opportunity to learn about our region’s core industry and understand the importance of the resource sector here in Northwestern Ontario.”

Beginning in 1957, the Conservation Camp, once known as the Conservation Course, has educated students from Dryden High School, focusing on resource management and conservation concepts. “It is incredible that Dryden High School Conservation Camp has been running annually for a little over 60 years,” said Dryden High School Principal Richard Hodgkinson.

“In a time when we are now starting to understand the impact on our environment and the need for conservation and sustainability, it is imperative that we help our youth understand, respect and conserve our natural resources. The students at DHS tremendously benefit from this great opportunity of hands-on and out-in-the-field learning with their teacher and our community partners, working together to help develop a positive vision of the future for our youth and our area,” he said.