Velma Dorothy Parker – December 1941 – April 2018

It is with sadness that her family announces Velma passed away peacefully at the Élisabeth Bruyère Hospital the evening of April 27, 2018.

She was born in Sioux Lookout December 27, 1941 and spent her early childhood in Hudson, Ontario. At age 7, her family moved to Dryden where Velma received her schooling until she left to attend Western University in London.

After attaining her teaching certificate, Velma taught high school in Timmins for 5 years. At that point, she returned to Western for further study and earned her Masters of Library Science with a specialty in Geography and Maps.

Velma began her career as a cataloguer working in the library at the University of Ottawa. She accepted a position at the National Archives in Ottawa and worked there until her retirement. Velma was instrumental in the development of regulatory standards, codes and cataloguing methods, working on both the National and International Standards Committees. She was known among her peers for expertise in cataloguing and description.

As a member of Bromley Road Baptist Church for many years, Velma was sustained in life by her strong beliefs and Christian faith.

She was a remarkable woman who served her family, friends and community with love and commitment in all that she did.

Velma was predeceased by her parents Melville Howard Parker and Ellie Heck Parker, and by her brother-in-law Andre Petroff.

She leaves to mourn her passing her devoted sister Eleanor Melvine Petroff, cousin Adell Hay and family, and from Trois-Rivières step-niece Sylvie Inkel and step-nephew Andre Inkel. She is also survived by many cousins who have kept in touch over the years. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service was held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Bromley Baptist Church, 1900 Lauder Drive, Ottawa.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 9, 2018 in the Dryden Cemetery.

If friends so desire, donations can be made to Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice through Stevens Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 412, Dryden, Ontario, P8N 2Z1.

Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca