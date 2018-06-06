Congratulations to Alexxys Miller!

Alexxys’ beautiful painting, entitled ‘Trees’, has been selected to appear in Lakehead University’s 2019 calendar, as a winning entry in their annual student artwork con- test.

Alexxys’ winning entry has also earned her a congratulatory letter, personal copies of the calendar, and $50 worth of art supplies for St. Joseph’s School.

“Congratulations! We have selected one winning piece of artwork from the submis- sions from your school! Overall, the judging panel was very impressed with the talent and diversity of the artwork your students,” wrote Lakehead University.

Photo Submitted