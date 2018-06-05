Assault Charges Laid After Disturbance at Patricia Inn

On June 2, 2018, Dryden Police were called to assist at a disturbance the Patricia Inn.

When police arrived they encountered a highly intoxicated female sitting on the ground.

As police attempted to make an arrest for Public Intoxication, the female began to hit and kick at the police striking the officer in the leg. During the arrest the officer was kicked a number of times while the accused continued to resist.

The accused is identified as Nicole Megan Gouliquer, 28 years of Dryden.

Ms. Gouliquer is facing one count of Assault Police under the Criminal Code and will appear in court on July 16, 2018 in Dryden