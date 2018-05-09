Raoul (Ralph) Callewaert – December 30, 1931 – March 9, 2018

It is with great sadness that the family of Raoul (Ralph) Callewaert, announces his passing on March 9, 2018 at DRHC.

Raoul was born December 30, 1931 in Ste Amelie, Manitoba to Jule and Eglantine Callewaert, the 2nd youngest of 9 children. He married Jeanine Soucy October 27, 1953 and moved to Dryden in 1955. They had 5 children.

Raoul worked various jobs in and around Dryden until taking employment at Dryden Mill Woodlands. He remained there until his retirement in 1990. He enjoyed 28 years of retirement.

Raoul is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeanine, his children – Rose Auringer of Thunder Bay; Paul (Barb) of Dryden; Jules (Debbie) of Selkirk, Manitoba; and Gary of Mackenzie, British Columbia grandchildren Darren (Tracy), Brian (Jordan), Sherri-Ann (Andrew), Natalie, Richard, Sean (Toni), Nadine, Kelsey, Erika, Jaydin, and Wyatt, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Agnes Vandenbosch, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, son Leon, son-in-law Brian Auringer, brothers Fred, and Eugene, sisters Yvonne, Irene, Isabelle, Gerry and Marie.

As per his wishes, there will be no visitation. A funeral is to be held on June 30, 2018 at 10:30am at the Roman Catholic Church in Ste Rose du Lac, Manitoba. Interment will take place in Ste Amelie, Manitoba.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oncology Department, DRHC.

The Family would like to thank the staff and doctors at the Dryden Regional Health Centre for taking great care of our father during this difficult time.