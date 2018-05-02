Quilt Show Displays Local Talent

By Michael Christianson

The Dryden Agricultural Centre was full of talented artists last weekend as the Sunset Country Quilters Guild held their bi-annual Quilt Show.Quilts of all shapes, sizes and designs were on display for an impressive showing of local talent.“We have so many talented people in this town and surrounding area,” said Quilt Show co-chair Cindy Smith. “We have a great turn out, there was a line up at the door when we opened this morning so you can’t ask for better than that.”Smith said that this is the big show all the quilters prepare for.This year the Anna May Krassilowsky Viewer’s Choice award was awarded to Karen Greaves of Ignace for her quilt entitled ‘Much Time and Many Seasons.’“It’s really a thrill, especially because it’s been named for one of the founding members of the Dryden Guild and I’ve been coming from Ignace to participate with the group in Dryden because there is such a great group of inspired and talented quilters to motivate and help learn and grow.”Greaves said her quilt took her 20 years to finish and to never give up on a project because it all the effort is worth it in the end.

Photos by Michael Christianson