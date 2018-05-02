Myrna Frances Marion – February 4, 1936 – April 21, 2018

In loving memory of Myrna Marion, our Wife/Mom/Gramma/Great Gramma/Aunt/Cousin/Friend.

Mom was born in Dryden to Sybil and Frank Willard, and had 1older sister, Mollie Willard.

While waitressing at the Lenver Inn, she met Dad. They married in 1953, and started their wonderful long life together, raising their 8 children. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Mom worked at the ‘original’ IGA (across from 7-11), and eventually moved to her job of 20 years at ARC Industries (Adult Rehabilitation Centre), working with special needs adults. Mom developed life-long relationships with the clients and staff who lived and worked at ARC. She made many community connections helping promote the clients to be a part of the community. Mom passed on to all of us, a respect and appreciation for all special needs kids/adults.

Family was a large part of their life, and Mom lovingly and enthusiastically supported their 8 kids, 21 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren in all their various activities – her and Dad were always amongst the fans in the stands at the school gyms, arena, ball fields and curling clubs, for multi-generations. She took great pride in all their accomplishments, and travelled near and far for special events such as graduations and weddings.

The community and church also played a large part of Mom’s life. She had a leadership role in the Brownie and Girl Guide movement in Dryden, and enjoyed her work with the Catholic Women’s League. She served on the CWL Executive in all capacities, and was an integral part of the entertainment at CWL functions. She was also involved with the Moose Hall events, and delivered Meals on Wheels.

When Mom and Dad both retired, they began their life as “Snowbirds”, travelling to Texas for 1 year, and Yuma Arizona for the next 18 years. She again became well known for her involvement with many of the RV Park’s activities, such as the talent shows, shuffling, different crafts, and other events. They both developed lasting relationships and memories while they lived there and in Dryden. Mom was co-pilot to the many adventures they also took travelling around Dryden and throughout Canada in one of their many RVs, with both their camping groups and family.

Health concerns started in 2010, and they could no longer travel to Arizona. They moved to Patricia Gardens in 2013, and Mom also took an active role in many of the events hosted there. In 2017, they moved to Princess Court.

Myrna is survived by her husband Joe, her 8 children/spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren:

Cecille and Tom Boughner (Jennifer, Todd/Dallas/Chelsea, Joe/Amy/Maggie); David and Deana Marion (Tannis/Joel/Addison/Rya, Darryl); Doug and Frances Marion (Ashley, Cole, Elliott/Melissa, Chayse); Jeff and Lucille Marion (Mark/Stacy/Donty, Patti, Tyler/Teisha/Antonne/Nolan, Michelle/Jason, Donovan/Adriel); Elizabeth and Bill Lundstrom (Blaire/Troy/Molly/Hanna/Jacob, Trisha/John); Yvonne and Wayne Kerr; Mollie and Robert Kamm (Kyle, Melissa/Landon); Carol and Bob Gardam (Jacob, Kevin, Emilie)

She is also survived by her 4 cousins: Gail and Ben Karman, Norma and Rick Hill, Darlene and Allan Priscott, and Diane and Roy Frost, as well as sisters-in-laws Albertine Roussin and Louise Marion, and many other relatives on both sides of the family.

She was pre-deceased by her parents and sister, and many relatives on both sides of the family.

A big thank you from our family to Dr. Moir, all the staff at Patricia Gardens, Princess Court, and the Older Adults Program, for helping our Mom through some very challenging health concerns.

A funeral mass to celebrate the life of Myrna Marion will be held Friday April 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., in St. Joseph’s Church, Dryden with Rev. Alan Campeau officiating. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date.

If family and friends so desire, donations may be made to Dryden Extended Care Organization (DECO) through the Stevens Funeral Home, P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1.

Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca