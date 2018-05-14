DHS Students Head to Provincial Skills Competition in Toronto

Two Dryden High School students will be among the many young learners from Ontario secondary and post-secondary institutions competing in the Skills Ontario Competition in Toronto this week.

Chris Mills and Aiden Scott, along with their teacher Dave Darling, will compete in the largest skilled trades and technologies competition in Canada.

Mills will compete in the photography category, which is a hobby of his.

“We’re supposed to be doing a digital portfolio and then do a meeting with some of the judges,” explained Mills.

At the competition Mills will need to photograph and prepare a group of images from an assigned topic and present them at the end of the day which means a tight timeline to get everything together.

For teacher Dave Darling this is his third time travelling down to the skills competition. He said it is an amazing event that has grown every year with thousands of people and vendors from all the skilled trades you can think of from welders to robotics. He is proud to once again bring young minds to see and compete in the event.

“We’re very happy that they’re willing to represent us at a provincial level; we’re grateful that they take the time because there are a lot of events, preparation that has to be done, in order to be ready for the competition so we obviously appreciate the students that are willing to do this and represent Dryden High School down in Toronto,” said Darling.

“Since it’s far away and it’s sort of an unknown event for the students that we send we really try to pick kids that we know will be able to jump right in and hit the ground running.”

Aiden Scott will attend the competition for coding which he gained an interest in a few short years ago.

“I wasn’t really that interested in coding honestly till grade 11, I ended up in a class I really didn’t want to be in and switched into the first thing available which happened to be a computer science class and I kind of fell in love with it,” said Scott. “It was really fun, I really enjoyed it.”

Scott said he codes in his free time to learn new computer languages but he doesn’t yet know what the assignment will be at the skills competition as they have been tight lipped about his event.

The Skills Ontario Competition represents the work that Skills Ontario does in communities across Ontario year-round by getting young Ontarians involved in career exploration conferences, workshops, demonstrations and culminates into 70 contests all under one roof.